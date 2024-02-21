Pittsylvania County crash leaves 66-year-old pedestrian dead

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a Pittyslvania County crash that left a pedestrian dead.

According to State Troopers, the crash happened on Tuesday (Feb. 20) close to 6:30 p.m. on Route 29 near Blairmont Drive.

We’re told a driver was headed south in a 2017 Audi A4 and hit a pedestrian who was walking in the right-hand travel lane.

Authorities have identified the pedestrian as 66-year-old Robin Mahan Hancock, of Chatham, Virginia. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

VSP said the driver of the Audi wasn’t hurt in the incident, and no charges are pending at this time.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.