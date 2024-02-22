21-year-old arrested in Blacksburg investigation into solicitation of a minor

21-year-old Seth Rittler, who was taken into custody amid a Blacksburg investigation into the solicitation of a minor. (Credit: Blacksburg Police Department)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A man was taken into custody on Thursday amid an investigation into the solicitation of a minor in Blacksburg, according to police.

We’re told the search warrant was executed in the 300 block of Washington Street SW.

Recommended Videos Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities said 21-year-old Seth Rittler was arrested and is now facing four charges of using a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Rittler is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond, according to BPD.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400. Those who wish to remain anonymous can reach out to the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or email ciu@blacksburg.gov.

Rittler is listed on the Virginia Tech student directory online as of Feb. 22, 2024. According to Virginia Tech officials, he is not currently enrolled.