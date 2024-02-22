43º
66-year-old pedestrian dies in Wythe County crash

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A 66-year-old pedestrian is dead following a Wythe County crash, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the crash took place on Wednesday at about 8 p.m. on Route 11.

State troopers told 10 News that a GMC truck pulling a box trailer had been driving on Route 11 in the 2900 block and was unable to avoid hitting a pedestrian who had been pushing a grocery cart along the road. There aren’t any shoulders or sidewalks located in this area, according to police.

Unfortunately, the pedestrian, 66-year-old Worley J. Stafford, of Rural Retreat, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

