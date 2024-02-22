New River Valley crews conducting prescribed burns

PULASKI CO., Va. – If you are up in the New River Valley you may have noticed smoke over the past few days, there’s no need to raise the alarm – forestry departments and emergency departments are conducting prescribed burns.

Pulaski County is the only local department where they conduct their own prescribed fires.

The emergency management coordinator for Pulaski County tells 10 News that fires help prevent future wildfires and maintain the forest from invasive species and debris.

He said during this time of year it’s vital for crews to get out and get ahead of the upcoming fire season.

“This is the time to go in and start implementing and putting good fire on the ground before everything gets greened up and we’re basically into summer,” said Brad Wright.

He said they also team up with the forestry department to conduct prescribed burns outside of Pulaski County.