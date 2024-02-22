Second summer collegiate baseball team coming to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – More baseball is coming to Danville!

The Danville Otterbots and parent organization, Knuckleball Entertainment, have announced that a second summer collegiate baseball team is coming to Danville.

This season, the Danville Baseball Club will expand into the Old North State League, the first Partner League of the Players League. The expansion includes 13 additional home games to be held at Dan Daniel Memorial Park while the Otterbots are on the road.

“The ONSL is pleased to announce the addition of Danville Baseball Club to the league for the summer of 2024,” said Eric Sibrizzi, Commissioner of the Old North State League. “They will serve the summer of 2024 as part time members and will be tagged as a full time member going into the summer of 2025. The city of Danville has a rich history with baseball and has hosted many minor league baseball games at the beautiful Dan Daniel Park facility! I am excited to see how the community rallies behind this team and organization!”

The first home games of Danville’s Old North State League franchise will be held during Memorial Day Weekend.

