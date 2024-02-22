Virginia roadkill bill headed to governor’s desk

A bill passed by Virginia lawmakers is now on its way to the governor’s desk.

Changes could be coming to roadkill in Virginia.

The bill lets certain animals that look like they’ve been killed in a car crash be claimed by anyone who wants it any time during the year.

Under current law, you can only claim any deer or bear hit by a car.

The new bill adds turkey and elk to the list of things you can take.

Here’s how it works: If you’re driving and see any of those animals on the side of the road, you call the Department of Wildlife Resources to get it checked.

They sign off on it and you can pop it in your car and go.