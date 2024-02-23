Baby shower planned to support animals of SWVA Wildlife Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Babies are coming to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. Every year, there’s an uptick in young animals starting in the spring, and staff need your help preparing for their arrival.
This weekend, Wildlife Warriors for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center will host a baby shower for the center to collect supplies.
“You’re having to feed them around the clock,” Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center Executive Director Chester Leonard said. “You’ve got to make sure they’re warm and clean, and it’s just a lot of work, but we do it because we love it.”
The shower will be held at Nature’s Emporium on Brambleton Avenue Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Items most needed include:
- Money
- Dove Seed
- Eggs
- Frozen mixed veggies (corn, peas, green beans, carrots)
- Frozen mixed fruit (no grapes)
- Exact Hand Feeding for Baby Birds
- Fox Valley 25/30 Opossum formula
- Fox Valley 20/50 Squirrel Formula
- Sam’s Club, Kroger, or Walmart gift cards