Do you find yourself waking up at the same time every night?

Whether it’s midnight or 3 a.m., sometimes it can really put a damper on your mood the following day.

Trust us - we get it, especially our morning anchors who have to be up bright and early to bring you the latest.

Join us during Virginia Today on Monday morning for small changes you can make for a better night’s sleep and why you might be seeing the same time on the clock again and again.