Moog set to close its Radford plant in January 2025

Moog is set to close its Radford plant next year.

Moog Industrial is planning on closing its plant in Radford.

Operations at the West Rock Road facility are being ramped down over the next year, with a shutdown date set for January 2025.

Radford Mayor David Horton took to Facebook to address the closure, saying in part:

“First and foremost to the families and employees impacted - you have our greatest sympathy and I understand that workforce and transition support from the region and the state will be available to work with the affected personnel.”

He stated that Radford hopes to have a new partner in the building in the near future.

We’re told this decision is due to the company’s business strategy.