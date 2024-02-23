Reported illnesses on the rise at Pulaski County Public Schools

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County school leaders are addressing the outbreak of illnesses in the New River Valley community.

The school division said it’s seeing many cases of Flu A, Flu B, COVID-19, strep throat and other illnesses among its students and staff members.

After consulting with the NRV Health Department and the Director of Pulaski County Public Schools Nursing, Mary Hall, school leaders have decided against transitioning to a virtual day of learning or closing schools.

Superintendent David Gravely has also talked with the maintenance director about whether there is a need for deep cleaning at a particular school. If deemed necessary, this will be conducted after school hours.

“In my discussion with the health department and Ms. Hall, they continued to stress the importance of health habits like constantly washing hands, coughing/sneezing into your elbow, not sending students to school with a fever and keeping distances as often as possible,” said Gravely.

