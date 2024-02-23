Virginia Department of Health investigating gastrointestinal illness outbreak on Liberty University campus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An investigation is underway after an increased number of gastrointestinal illnesses on Liberty University’s campus, the university announced Friday in a joint press release with the Virginia Department of Health.

Liberty University is asking members of the community to take preventative measures such as handwashing, sanitizing, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and objects. The community is also asked to avoid close contact with those who have symptoms.

“Our priority is to keep each member of our LU community healthy and safe,” the university said. “We ask that if you are experiencing any of these symptoms, please isolate in your residence.”

Officials said at this time, the Virginia Department of Health has not identified any issues with dining services at the university, and is not recommending the closure of any dining facilities.

If you’re experiencing any gastrointestinal symptoms, you should: