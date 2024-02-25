Baby shower held for animals at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Baby animals are on the way, and what better way to celebrate than to throw a baby shower?

The Wildlife Warriors for Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center had a baby shower to help stock the center with everything they may need as babies start to arrive — and some already have!

They had lots of fun events, including face painting. The center is asking for money and gift cards so they can purchase exactly what they need.

“So we have the building blocks for the animals we gotta make sure that they have a good foundation as they develop and then through the different stages they go through, that diet changes up until release where they are eating their native foods where they find out in the wild,” said Martha Gish-Toney with the Wildlife Warriors.

If you missed the fun on Saturday, they are holding another baby shower Sunday at Nature’s Emporium from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.