Carroll County authorities searching for breaking and entering suspect. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a breaking-and-entering suspect.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos Authorities said the breaking and entering occurred on Saturday at Old Dominion Road Cana Community.

If you have information or can identify the suspect shown in the photo above, you’re asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.