PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say could be driving a stolen truck, who also attempted to steal a motorcycle.

Recommended Videos Authorities said 26-year-old Evan Bingham was last seen in the Dublin area of the county at around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

He’s believed to no longer be in the area and could be driving a stolen red truck seen below.

Evan Bingham could be driving a stolen red truck pictured here. (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

If you see Bingham, you’re asked to call 911.