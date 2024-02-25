Two charged after shots fired at Lynchburg home

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday.

Police said at 1:22 a.m., authorities were called for the report of a home being shot at in the 1000 block of Pierce Street. Officers responded to the scene, located spent cartridge casings, and identified a home that was shot at.

We’re told residents were home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

Police identified two suspects, who were located at a home in the 800 block of Pierce Street just before 2 a.m., and took them into custody.

20-year-old Antwon Wilson and 19-year-old Del’Quon Terry, both of Lynchburg, are charged with the following:

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Defacing a serial number on a firearm

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Discharge a firearm in the city limits

Wilson and Terry were transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where they are being held without bond.

LPD said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident or has security cameras in the area around the time of this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.