32-year-old Renzo Montes was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 22 on two felony charges in connection with the sexual assault of a minor. (Credit: Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – A 32-year-old man has been charged after an incident involving a minor.

We're told 32-year-old Renzo Montes was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 22 on two felony charges in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Montes is in the country illegally after being detained and released by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in Texas.

He’s currently being held without bond, authorities said.