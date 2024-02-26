Babies on formula have higher risk for deadly disease, studies show

VIRGINIA – A trial in Illinois has called the way babies are fed in neonatal intensive care units (NICU) across the country into question.

Studies show premature babies who get formula made with cow’s milk are more likely to get necrotizing enterocolitis - NEC for short.

The CDC estimates about one in every 10 deaths in the NICUs are because of NEC.

Now, hundreds of parents are during Abbott and Mead Johnson, alleging the formula companies did not do enough to warn them about the increased risk of NEC.

Mead Johnson and Abbott deny their products cause NEC and said doctors weigh the risks when they use it.

“The studies that have been done around pasteurized donor human milk for NICU patients are pretty clear that you know, infants fed just a human milk diet are much better, have much better health outcomes,” said Mary Timmel. The Milk Bank Regional Coordinator.

But donor milk can be extremely expensive. Right now, only 18 states have funded donor milk programs. Virginia is not one of them.