ROANOKE, Va. – The T.G.I. Friday’s near Valley View Mall in Roanoke is permanently closed.

A sign is on the door that says it closed down on Feb. 19. The Google listing for the restaurant is also labeled as permanently closed.

We’ve reached out to the restaurant chain to find out why the location shut down. As of Monday evening, we haven’t heard back.