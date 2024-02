Two pets died in a house fire in Eagle Rock on Sunday.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two pets are dead after a house fire in the Eagle Rock area.

According to a Facebook post from the Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a fire shortly before 9 Sunday morning.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames and were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries to residents or firefighters.

One person was inside the home at the time of the fire and was able to get out safely. However, two pets died in the fire.