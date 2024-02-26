Virginia Presidential Primary: What you need to know for Super Tuesday

VIRGINIA – Super Tuesday is coming up on March 5 where voters in 15 states, including Virginia, will cast their votes for the Republican and Democrat candidates that they would like to see on the November general election ballots.

Early voting is already underway and began on January 19. The deadline to register to vote was February 12. People can still register after this date through Election Day and vote by provisional ballot.

Recommended Videos The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot has passed and was February 23.

Voter registration offices opened for early voting on February 24.

The last day of in-person early voting at the local voter registration office is March 2.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Who is on the ballot for the primary election?

For the Republicans, the only two candidates who remain in the race are former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump. Three other candidates will appear on the ballot. However, they have dropped out of the presidential race. They are former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, businessman Ryan Binkley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

On the Democratic ballot is President Joe Biden along with author Marianne Williamson, who has dropped out of the race, and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips.

Voter ID Rules in Virginia

Before you arrive at the polls, be sure you are registered to vote. To be registered, you first need to be eligible to vote per state law.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, to be eligible to vote in Virginia elections, people must:

Be a permanent resident of Virginia (not just someone who is here for an extended period),

Be a U.S. citizen,

Be 18 years old (Those who are 17 can vote in the primary if they turn 18 by the general election),

Not being registered and planning to vote in another state,

Must be mentally competent,

Convicted felons must have had their voting rights restored.

Check on your registration status, find your polling place and apply for absentee voting by mail at the Virginia Department of Elections Citizen portal.

Where is my polling place?

In-person voting: This is based on the address you use to register to vote. It is usually listed on the paper voter card mailed to voters after they register. Use the polling location lookup tool so you can find the address for your voting location there at any time.

Absentee voting: Go to the Virginia Department of Elections Citizen Portal or contact the voter registrar’s office to request an absentee ballot. Look up the contact information for your voter registrar here.

Early voting: Go to your local registrar’s office to cast an early ballot or to a satellite voting location in your county or city. The dates and times may vary based on your location. To find your local registrar’s office, go to this tool on the Department of Elections website.

Do I need to register in a political party to vote in the Virginia primary? No, Virginia has open primaries, and anyone who is registered to vote can do so in either primary. No one is allowed to vote in both primaries. You’ll need to choose which one you would like to vote for when you go to the polls.