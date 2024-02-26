Virginia State Police bring attention to 11 pedestrian deaths in the past two weeks

VIRGINIA – This year so far, 20 pedestrians have been killed in Virginia. Eleven of those have happened in the past two weeks.
VSP says that pedestrians need to be predictable and follow the rules of the road. Something else to note is if there’s no sidewalk to walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.
But this isn’t just focused on pedestrians. Drivers also need to watch out for pedestrians and not be distracted while on the road.
Their tips are:
- Be predictable, follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals,
- Plan a route with safe crossings,
- Avoid distractions, alcohol and drugs, and be alert,
- Dress to be seen, but never assume drivers see you,
- Wear reflective clothing and carry a blinking light or flashlight at night,
- Walk on sidewalks facing traffic,
- If there’s no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible,
- Watch for cars backing up, especially in parking lots and driveways,
- Cross at crosswalks or intersections – where drivers expect pedestrians. While crossing, look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right, and make eye contact with turning drivers before proceeding when possible,
- Turning vehicles can be especially dangerous at intersections. If there is no crosswalk or intersection, go to a well-lit area with the best view of traffic, wait until there is enough time to cross safely, and continue to watch for traffic while crossing.