Virginia Tech women’s basketball hosts ESPN College GameDay

BLACKSBURG, Va. – History is in the making as Virginia Tech becomes the host of the legendary ESPN’s College GameDay — making it the first ever in ACC women’s basketball history.

“Oh, it’s amazing that they’ve come here to support our women in Cassell, and I mean, we’ve seen it in football, but now basketball, and these ladies are doing a tremendous job, they are doing great, we are so proud of them,” said Hokie fan Candace Longworth.

Fans flocked to Cassell Coliseum to fill the stands with spirited chants.

“I love them. It’s so fun to have everyone here to show women’s basketball and the success of the Hokies, I mean look at our girls.”

Fans took pride in bringing in ESPN’s College GameDay by participating in the beloved tradition of filling the crowd with homemade signs.

”Anybody who’s guarding Elizabeth Kitley is simply too small, and make sure they retire number 33 — I’m gonna need that done…yesterday, let’s make it happen,” said Zach Degrauwe, a junior at Virginia Tech.

Star Hokie athletes and women’s basketball Head Coach Kenny Brooks appearing on College GameDay in front of Hokie Nation.

The electrifying atmosphere inside Cassell Coliseum is like no other.

“It’s absolutely electric, it means everything. We love this place, we are always gonna support this place, nobody does it like us — if you find someone let us know, but you won’t find anybody,” said Degrauwe.

And it wouldn’t be a Virginia Tech sporting event without their signature song — but this time, the College GameDay hosts got a taste of the Hokie way.