Woodlawn home destroyed in fire

A home was destroyed after a fire in Woodlawn.

WOODLAWN, Va. – A home in the Woodlawn area is a total loss after a fire.

The Galax Fire Department posted on Facebook that crews responded to a house fire on Putzen Lane just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Crews found the house engulfed in flames. Since the area does not have nearby hydrants, crews had to use a tanker shuttle for water supply.

Firefighters were finally able to put out the fire after about an hour, but the home was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Other assisting departments included Hillsville Fire Department, Carroll County Fire & Rescue, Pipers Gap Rescue Squad, Inc., Carroll County Sherriff’s Office, Hillsville Police Department, Laurel Fork Volunteer Fire Department, and Twin County E-911.