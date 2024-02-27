Consumer Reports: Bedding to help you sleep through the night

VIRGINIA – Many of us blame our mattresses for a less-than-stellar night’s sleep, but maybe it’s what’s on top that’s causing all that tossing and turning.

As 10 News Anchor John Carlin shows us, the experts at Consumer Reports snuggled up with popular comforters and lab-tested sheet sets to offer up dreamy recommendations for a bedding refresh.

Fancy sheets won’t fix a bad mattress, however, the reverse is also true …

“A good mattress is not going to make up for the fact that your linens aren’t comfortable or breathable or if you have allergies if they’re not hypoallergenic,” said Tanya Christian with Consumer Reports.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Christian spent four months trying out half a dozen popular duvets; some made from down, others down alternatives.

“Down comforters are made from the underside of waterfowl. They tend to be breathable and lightweight and they’re great if you tend to sleep hot. They’re also very durable. But some people do have an allergy to them so if you are one of those people or you simply want a down alternative, you’re gonna go for one that’s maybe made of cotton, polyester or a microfiber.”

While you can spend hundreds on a luxury favorite like this down comforter from Brooklinen, CR also found some lower-priced options. The Buffy Cloud Comforter – made from recycled plastic bottles – was a favorite for its smooth silky feel.

“It was too nice to shove into a duvet cover.”

For something a bit more lightweight and breathable the down alternative comforter from Quince is also an option. And while the Utopia comforter doesn’t offer the breathability and softness of the others, it’s lightweight and airy and the price point makes it a great option to have for a guest room.

The right sheets can also help. In CR’s labs, testers check sheets for shrinkage, strength, and how well a fitted sheet fits on a queen-sized mattress.

The two top-scoring and low-cost microfiber sets offer the strength of sheets that cost more than double the price. But you might be disappointed in their breathability and fit.

Natural fabrics like cotton or linen breathe well, and this LL Bean Cotton Percale set earned top marks in CR’s tests and costs less than other luxury sheet sets.

The natural fabric makes them prone to wrinkling more. Keep that in mind if you think that will keep you awake at night!