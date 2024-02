A disabled vehicle on Interstate 581 is making the evening commute a bit slower than normal for drivers headed south. (Credit: VDOT)

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

VDOT cameras show traffic moving smoothly through the area.

Recommended Videos

ORIGINAL STORY

A disabled vehicle on Interstate 581 is making the evening commute a bit slower than normal for drivers headed south.

The vehicle is located near the Colonial SW exit, according to VDOT.

The south left shoulder, left lane, and center lane were all closed as of 5:37 p.m. and traffic was backed up for around two miles.