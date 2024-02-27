Heritage High School students build Little Free Library in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Turning a new page for the Lynchburg community. Heritage High School carpentry students built, painted, and installed a new, free library in downtown.

What took multiple weeks to put together transformed into a place full of new opportunities, allowing the students to gain core carpentry skills and giving the community a way to read for free.

The free library is placed in a well-walked area in hopes of increasing book access and promoting literacy.

“When she asked that it just lit our hearts up because you know at Heritage High School we do things together around here and we just like giving back to the community,” Ronald Black, a Heritage High school student said.

Multiple books have already made their way into the little library and is open to the community to take and give as they please.