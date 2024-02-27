Lynchburg community responds violent month

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s been a violent month for Lynchburg.

“We’ve had two senseless murders in a month - and you know, that’s devastation.”

Two homicides - and several more arrests over shots fired.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

10 News spoke with Mayor Stephanie Reed over the phone about what seems to be an uptick in the violence. She sees why the community may feel unsettled.

“We had a relatively quiet summer, fall and our winter months have been quiet as far as violence, and then all of a sudden we had a really bad February.”

Mayor Reed said she’s concerned over Saturday’s incident, where two men were arrested in connection to a shooting at a house on Pierce Street.

“It mirrors what happened to Kingston Campbell, and by the grace of god no one was injured or killed, but easily could have been,” Reed said.

We sat down with Peacemakers founder Shawn Hunter, who said they had worked with these suspects before they were arrested.

“Well, when we was renovating this building they had come by seeking work, and I let them paint the building,” Hunter said.

Hunter said he hopes to reach back out after everything has been settled in court to help the two men get back on the right path.

“I was them. I have been incarcerated before, so I know. We cannot give up on them,” he said.

Mayor Reed is calling on the community to act when it comes to youth gun violence.

“Come in as community members and redirect them, so that they don’t feel like picking up a weapon and shooting it is the only option for their life,” she said.