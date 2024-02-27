Virginians optimistic about economy’s future, according to Roanoke College report

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginians are starting to feel more confident about the economy, according to a recent study by Roanoke College.

The Virginia Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations Report shows people are feeling better about their household finances now than this time last year.

The data also shows consumers are becoming more confident that inflation will be cooling in the near future.

“The point is to get a read on how they’re thinking about the economy. So this attitude measurement is highly correlated with their spending/. So it’s a read on how people think they are going to spend their money,” said Roanoke College Professor of Economics, Dr. Alice Kassens.

According to the survey, 40% of Virginians said now is a good time to make big purchases, like new furniture or appliances.

Experts said these results of people wanting to spend money are a good sign for the economy.

