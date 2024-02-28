Tractor trailer hits, kills 34-year-old pedestrian on Route 220 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Route 220 in Roanoke County, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Authorities said it happened on Tuesday just after 10 p.m. when the pedestrian, 34-year-old Amanda Graninger, was walking in the right southbound travel lane near the Clearbrook Wal-Mart.

Recommended Videos

Graninger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Roanoke County police.

The police department told 10 News that alcohol and drugs may have played a role in the crash and said weather and speed are not believed to be factors.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash.

According to authorities, the crash led to the closure of the road, but it has since reopened.

This remains an ongoing investigation.