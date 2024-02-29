62-year-old Lynchburg man charged after burglary at A+ Attire

A 62-year-old Lynchburg man was charged after a burglary at A+ Attire on Wednesday, according to police. (Credit: Blue Ridge Regional Jain Lynchburg)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 62-year-old Lynchburg man was charged after a burglary at A+ Attire on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers said they went to the store after someone reported they saw the man breaking in through a window. When they got to the scene, they said they found the man, who was carrying a lot of merchandise. His hands were bleeding, authorities said.

Police identified the man as 62-year-old Daniel Saunders and placed him under arrest.

Saunders is now facing the following charges, according to LPD:

Burglary with intent to commit larceny,

Grand larceny,

Property damage,

Possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance.

Authorities said he was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he’s being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer D. Pettit at 434-455-6060 x 509 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.