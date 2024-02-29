Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating threat made toward preschool

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a threat was made toward Hyland Heights Church Preschool.

Deputies responded to the school, located at 1114 Wards Road for a threatening phone call. We’re told a school representative called 911 saying they had received the threatening phone call from a Kentucky phone number. The man on the line said, “Somebody was going to shoot up the school.”

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities said the school immediately locked down the entire facility along with the upper church building. Deputies arrived at the scene and cleared both the school and the main church, room by room to ensure they were secure.

The sheriff’s office said the on-scene supervisor made contact with the school administrator and they said that all the children were present and accounted for.

The Campbell County Investigations Division responded to the scene and will be investigating this case. If you have any detailed information about this investigation, you’re asked to contact Investigator Jake Wade at 434-266-4119 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.