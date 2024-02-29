LFA Kids Consignment Sale is back in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Parents can save money for their children during the bi-annual LFA Kids Consignment Sale that is taking place this weekend.

That’s good news, as prices continue to skyrocket.

You can find everything you’re looking for at the kids consignment sale, including shoes, clothes, toys and even strollers.

Owner Ellen Cleveland said every sale is near and dear to her heart.

“I love to watch these families come in and bring their items and share their memories of the items that they brought in of their children and then watch new buyers buy those items and get equally excited to share those with their families,” said Cleveland.

Cleveland said about 4,000 people come to the consignment sale, which Roanoke has hosted for 20 years. She also said they host two events each year. She said that this is the spring one, but there is also one in the fall.

Meanwhile, Frances Reed has been coming to the sale for years. She said she used to buy her children clothing and now she buys her grandkids items. She said she even sells her old clothes.

“I only put things that I would buy myself into the sale, and I want quality on my kids. So, I’m not gonna send them out in rags. I always feel like my kids are pretty well dressed all the time,” said Reed.

Alyssia Cursi has been shopping here for about seven years. She said she’s able to save a lot of money for her family.

“I know people don’t like to use worn shoes or think that a lot of used stuff is not great, but they have really good quality here,” said Cursi.

Doors open on Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 pm. at the Berglund Center. You also have a chance to shop on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. Then on Sunday, there’s a 50% off sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are several VIP events and chances for sellers to shop starting Thursday through Sunday. LFA Consignment’s website has that information for you.