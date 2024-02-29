Rabid raccoon found in Rockbridge County

This is not the rabid raccoon in question, but rather a generic picture of a raccoon.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Health officials are warning people about a raccoon in Rockbridge County that has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The Central Shenandoah Health District said the raccoon was found in the areas of Vallance Way, Village Way, Spencer Court and Greenhouse Road.

Although the raccoon no longer poses a threat to the public, CSHD is using this time to remind residents of the risks of rabies.

If you have any information regarding any exposure to this animal prior to Feb. 21, you’re asked to contact the Lexington-Rockbridge Health Department at 540-463-3185.

Rabies is a deadly disease that spreads from the saliva of infected animals.

Health leaders offered the following tips to prevent the spread of rabies: