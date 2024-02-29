Weapon found in student vehicle at William Byrd; police say no threat was directed at the school

A weapon was found in a student vehicle at William Byrd, prompting the school to go into secure mode, according to Roanoke County Public Schools.

Officials said the school has since resumed classes as usual and there was never a threat directed at the school. All after-school activities will be held as scheduled.

School officials told 10 News that when other students saw that a student had left a weapon in a vehicle, they immediately alerted the school administration and the school resource officer.

Shortly after, an SRO with the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office and Roanoke County Police responded to the incident and secured the vehicle. After investigating further, they determined that there was no threat directed at the William Byrd campus.

It is not clear what sort of weapon was discovered, but we have reached out to school officials to learn more.

The Roanoke County Police Department said the student was taken into custody and charges are pending.

“We commend the students who reported this to school administration and the SRO. We also thank the Roanoke County Police department for their rapid response. We remind students and parents to report any concerns to school administration or the police. Parents, please speak with your children about the importance of not bringing inappropriate items to school, either in backpacks or vehicles,” the school said.