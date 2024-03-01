Crews recover body of man who fell down well in Campbell County

RUSTBURG, Va. – UPDATE

The Lynchburg Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team assisted in recovering the body of a man who fell head-first into the well near Rustburg.

Officials said the recovery from the 60-foot-deep well took about four hours.

ORIGINAL STORY

Campbell County crews are working to save a man who is trapped in a well.

We’re told the call was made at 12:59 p.m. on Friday, and that the incident happened on Bethany Road in Rustburg.

Authorities said the man is lodged around 70 feet below ground level.

“Our staff and volunteers are working as quickly as possible to retrieve this gentleman in the safest, most careful manner,” notes Tracy Fairchild, Director of Campbell County Public Safety. “The well-being of our responders is also vital while they perform under these circumstances. At this time, we respectfully request that citizens please refrain from visiting the site.”

At the time of the call, dispatchers said the man was unresponsive. He was also reported to possibly be underwater.

Crews with Campbell County Public Safety, Rustburg, Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lynchburg Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team are working at the scene.

