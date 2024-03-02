Authorities searching for suspect in Henry County shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a shooting that injured a man Saturday morning.

Authorities said on Saturday at around 4:53 a.m., the 911 center received a call reporting someone had been shot at 5269 Mitchell Road in Ridgeway.

Deputies responded and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his back. He was identified as 51-year-old Shannon Bryant.

Bryant was transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville for treatment of life-threatening injuries and is now in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

We’re told that through the course of the investigation, it was determined that 43-year-old Timothy Howell, of Kernersville, North Carolina, came to the residence in the early morning hours, and an altercation occurred between the two men.

During the altercation, authorities said Howell shot Bryant once and fled the scene shortly after.

Warrants have been issued for Howell for the following:

Malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of Howell is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.