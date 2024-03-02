Pulaski County approves new solar ordinance for companies investing in area

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski County has a new solar ordinance.

County leaders said the purpose of the solar ordinance is to provide a road map to ensure that solar companies know what is expected if they want to invest in the county.

Part of the ordinance that is online, shows that companies must have a Virginia licensed engineer or surveyors to prepare a site plan.

Another part of the ordinance, the solar company must provide data about a decommission or discontinuation plan.

“Pulaski County is a triple bottom line community, we care about our citizens, we care about our environment, and we care about our bottom line, and we think all three can co-exist, we have a focus on all three of those things, it’s really a winning recipe for our community,” Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator said.

County staff is currently working with Hecate Energy out of Georgia to set up a 300-megawatt solar farm.