Blacksburg organization celebrating philanthropic milestone in helping non-profits

BLACKSUBRG, Va. – A Blacksburg organization is celebrating a philanthropic milestone to start off 2024 as it wraps up an ocean conservation initiative. The Click and Pledge Foundation has used video storytelling to generate more than $1 million for nonprofits across the U-S and Canada since it began in 2017.

The C&P Foundation is a team of visual artists with the mission of sharing stories of nonprofits/their mission and impact, to help them raise more support and give visibility to their causes.

The 2023 video initiative, Project Ocean, featured 10 ocean-related nonprofits across the U.S. So far, it’s helped raise about a quarter of a million dollars for those groups.