Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on March 4

Firefighter Trevor Brown, 45, of the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company, killed in explosion at Sterling home. (Loudoun County Fire & Rescue)

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, March 4, in memory and respect of Sterling Volunteer Firefighter Trevor Brown.

Brown tragically lost his life after an explosion at a home in Sterling, Virginia on Feb. 16.

Firefighters were called to the home to investigate a gas leak and an explosion took place about 30 minutes later. 13 other people were injured, according to Loudoun County officials.

All flags are to be lowered at sunrise on Monday, March 4 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

According to the Office of the Governor, the order applies to USA flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags at all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia.