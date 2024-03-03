58º
Here’s what you need to know for Severe Weather Awareness Week

A statewide tornado drill will take place Thursday, March 7 at 9:45 a.m.

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Severe Weather Awareness Week is almost here, and WSLS 10 News wants to make sure you’re prepared in the event of severe weather.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is partnering with the National Weather Service to promote this year’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, which will take place Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8.

This week is designed to refresh, remind and educate everyone about seasonal threats from severe weather and how to avoid them.

On Thursday, March 7, a statewide tornado drill will take place at 9:45 a.m. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management strongly encourages every school, business, workplace and family across the Commonwealth to participate in the tornado drill.

The drill will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio and Emergency Alert System. There will not be an actual tornado warning issued, and the notification will not be sent to cell phones.

You can find more information on the statewide tornado drill here, and you can register for the drill here.

Each day this week, a different topic will be covered and shared on social media to help you stay safe and be prepared during severe weather. You can see an overview of the topics below.

Monday

  • Watch v. warning

Tuesday

  • Tornadoes

Wednesday

  • Severe thunderstorms (hail, lightning, and wind)

Thursday

  • Flash flooding

Friday

  • Outdoor weather safety

