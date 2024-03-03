Here’s what you need to know for Severe Weather Awareness Week

Severe Weather Awareness Week is almost here, and WSLS 10 News wants to make sure you’re prepared in the event of severe weather.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is partnering with the National Weather Service to promote this year’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, which will take place Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8.

Recommended Videos

This week is designed to refresh, remind and educate everyone about seasonal threats from severe weather and how to avoid them.

Love the science of weather? Have more than just the daily highs and lows sent to your inbox every week Email Address Click here to sign up

On Thursday, March 7, a statewide tornado drill will take place at 9:45 a.m. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management strongly encourages every school, business, workplace and family across the Commonwealth to participate in the tornado drill.

The drill will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio and Emergency Alert System. There will not be an actual tornado warning issued, and the notification will not be sent to cell phones.

You can find more information on the statewide tornado drill here, and you can register for the drill here.

Each day this week, a different topic will be covered and shared on social media to help you stay safe and be prepared during severe weather. You can see an overview of the topics below.

Monday

Watch v. warning

Tuesday

Tornadoes

Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms (hail, lightning, and wind)

Thursday

Flash flooding

Friday