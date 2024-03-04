11-year-old girl hospitalized after accidental shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say

An 11-year-old girl was sent to the hospital after she was accidentally shot in Montgomery County on March 1, according to the sheriff’s office.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – An 11-year-old girl was sent to the hospital after she was accidentally shot in Montgomery County on March 1, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were sent to the 3200 block of Peppers Ferry Road for the report of the accidental shooting on March 1, authorities said.

When they arrived, they found an 11-year-old girl on the kitchen floor of the home with a gunshot wound to her arm and torso.

According to Lt. ME Hollandsworth, the deputies provided first aid and used a tourniquet and a Tegaderm bandage to make a chest seal over the girl’s torso wound.

We’re told EMS crews arrived and transported the girl to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Her current condition was not shared.

The incident is still under investigation and no other details were available.