One dead, four hurt after Bath County crash

BATH COUNTY, Va. – A Maryland man is dead and four others are hurt after a crash early Monday morning in Bath County, according to Virginia State Police.

We’re told the crash happened at 6:35 a.m. on Route 39, a little over a mile east of Route 688 in Bath County.

According to police, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck was traveling west on Route 39 when it ran off the right side of the road.

The driver was identified as 51-year-old Jose Rubi Albertico Lemus-Lemus of Beltsville, Maryland. Police said he was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Four other males were riding in the Chevy at the time of the crash. Police said all of them were sent to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The extent of their injuries and their ages were not shared.

According to VSP, speed was a factor in the crash.