VDOT seeking input on improving Route 114 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is inviting the public to provide feedback on improving Route 114 from Shamrock Circle to Route 1286, or Rolling Hills Drive, in Montgomery County.

The study is being conducted as part of the Project Pipeline program and is looking to identify ways to make the road safer based on input from community members.

Involving the community in the decision-making process will help VDOT determine whether to move forward with future funding opportunities and will address the needs and concerns of drivers.

You can access the online survey through March 15 and will have an opportunity to provide insights and suggestions that would ultimately inform potential upgrades and improvements to the road. Comments can also be sent to William.Crawford@VDOT.Virginia.gov or to William Crawford, Virginia Department of Transportation, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem, VA 24153.