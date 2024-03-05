Ohio girl found in Bedford County after being kidnapped, man arrested

An Ohio girl was found in Bedford County on Monday after being kidnapped by a man in February, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. (Credit: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – An Ohio girl was found in Bedford County on Monday after being kidnapped by a man in February, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Bedford County authorities began assisting the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation into the 15-year-old girl who had been kidnapped.

The teen was found in the 1200 block of Burnbridge Road in Forest on March 4, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had been harmed.

The man who had kidnapped her, Isauro Garcia Cruz, was later arrested for kidnapping and abduction, according to Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller. He was also facing other warrants for aggravated sexual battery of a minor, related to a different incident, authorities said. We’re told Garcia Cruz is an undocumented Mexican citizen.

Sheriff Miller said Garcia Cruz is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the Lynchburg Police Department assisted the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

The incident is still under investigation, authorities said.