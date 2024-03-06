Burlington Elementary School cleared for dismissal after armed robbery in the area

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

The Roanoke County Police Department has cleared Burlington Elementary School for dismissal after police said there was an armed robbery in the area.

According to Roanoke County Police, the robbery was reported at 1:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Peters Creek Road. We’re told three people were detained, and as a precaution, nearby schools were placed on a modified lockdown.

There is no danger to the public and there were no injuries, according to authorities.

Parents are asked to follow the regular procedures for car dismissal.

All Burlington Elementary school buses will be late this afternoon. This affects the following routes: 45, 48, 56, 74, 99, 111, 188, 192.

ORIGINAL STORY

Dismissal will be delayed at Burlington Elementary School in Roanoke County due to police activity in the area, according to the school’s website.

The school is secured at the request of the Roanoke County Police Department. At this time, there is no estimate of when the school will be cleared for dismissal.

School officials said parents picking up their students should remain in their vehicles.

Details are limited at this time. We’re working for you to learn more.