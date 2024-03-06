56º
Fiery two-vehicle crash in Lynchburg under investigation

Citizens and off-duty law enforcement officers stopped to help those involved, authorities say

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

One person was sent to the hospital after a fiery two-vehicle crash in Lynchburg.

Reports of the crash started flowing into the Lynchburg Police Department’s (LPD) Emergency Communications Center at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Route 501 near Timberlake Road.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash had flipped and was engulfed in flames, according to LPD.

Before the first responders got to the scene, several people had stopped and helped those involved. They worked together to help one injured person inside the burning vehicle get out.

“ ... Off-duty law enforcement officers with LPD, Virginia State Police, and Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office, who with the help of citizens, bravely worked together to remove the injured occupant from the burning vehicle,” LPD said in a release, in part.

We’re told medics with the Lynchburg Fire Department then took the person to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Route 501 was closed for about one and a half hours in both directions.

The crash is still under investigation, and anyone who may have seen the incident is asked to call Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

