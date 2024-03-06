Giles Co. Public Schools holding virtual day on Wednesday, March 6 due to boil water notice

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County students will be attending school virtually on Wednesday, March 6 due to a recently-issued boil water notice.

GCPS announced on social media Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Health, the Giles County Health Department and Giles County PSA issued a boil water notice for Giles County Tuesday evening.

School officials said that in order to secure and give out bottled water to all school sites, GCPS students will attend school virtually on Wednesday.

“We will continue to monitor this situation and will provide any updates if necessary,” school leaders said in a social media post.

Residents are advised to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking or cooking as a precaution, the county posted Tuesday.

We’re told the water treatment plant failed routine testing starting on Feb. 29, and that chlorine is being added to the water as a disinfectant.

