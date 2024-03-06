Roanoke area authorities searching for missing, endangered woman

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke area authorities are searching for a missing and endangered woman who was last seen in the Tanglewood area very early Wednesday morning.

A missing persons report was filed for Vickey Butts on Wednesday afternoon after her family member arrived at the Honeywood Apartments off of Ogden Road around 1:30 p.m. to find the door unlocked and no one home.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Butts’ keys, purse and phone were found inside.

We’re told Butts suffers from a mental illness and takes medication which was left behind. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Butts is about 5′4″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair in twists, her family member said.

10 News has reached out to Roanoke County police and Virginia State Police for more information surrounding the report and the search for Butts.

If you see Butts or know where she may be, please call 911 or the Roanoke County Police Department non-emergency line at 540-562-3265.

This woman is the family member of someone on the WSLS staff. The employee and their family are in our thoughts at this time.