Man charged with first-degree murder in connection with 2023 fatal fire in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Va. – A Wise County grand jury has indicted a 30-year-old Appalachia man in connection with a fatal fire that happened in 2023.

According to Virginia State Police, Curtis D. Holbrook has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of arson of an occupied dwelling.

This is linked to a fire that occurred on Feb. 10, 2023, in the 300 block of Callahan Drive in the town of Appalachia. That day, after emergency officials extinguished the fire, they found the body of 65-year-old Michael D. Woodward inside the home.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office investigated the fire, authorities said.

State Police told 10 News that Holbrook is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority’s Duffield Facility.