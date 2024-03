The Summit is adding a variety of creative housing options that let seniors select across a range of styles and sizes. New cottages will include covered porches, fenced yards, and lake views. (The Summit)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Major expansion plans are coming to Lynchburg.

The Summit, a senior living community, announced its new expansion will create dozens of new residences and an estimated 40 new career-focused jobs.

Recommended Videos

The development will also create a greater supply of senior housing options.

The Summit opened its new Blueridge Commons and Cafe on March 6, 2024—as part of a $2.5 Million renovation project—and the first stage in a planned $80 Million expansion program over the next 24 months. (The Summit) (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

More than 80 million dollars have been reserved for renovations and new construction over the next two years.